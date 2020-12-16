Medford Chamber announces awards for excellence in business

MEDFORD, Ore.– For over a century, The Chamber of Medford and Jackson County members have met annually to recognize excellence in business around the community.
This year’s event was unlike any before, for multiple reasons.
Chamber CEO Brad Hicks said, “This has been more than difficult for everyone in our community.”
Unlike previous award ceremonies hosted by the Chamber of Medford and Jackson County.
The 101st edition of its annual award show featured celebrities and political leaders who gave congratulatory speeches.
One of the award show’s special guests, Carole Baskin, said, “Wow… That is just the cat’s pajamas.”
Instead of the usual speeches, businesses large and small, for profit and non-profit, received and accepted awards through home-made videos.
The biggest award, given at the end of the ceremony, is the first citizen award.
It was given to Travis Boersma, co founder of Dutch Bros. Coffee.
Boersma said, “Its an honor to receive the first citizen award, the lifetime of achievement award that quite honestly I don’t feel like I deserve, but I’m super honored to have been selected by the chamber.”
Many other businesses were honored with similar awards.
The outstanding corporate citizen award for a non-profit was given to Terry Rassmussen of redemption ridge.
And the large business excellence award was given to Scott Kelly of Asante.
The Chamber said although this year was different, the honors mean the same.
