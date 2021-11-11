Medford City Council set to review Bear Creek Master Plan

Mariah Mills
Posted by by Mariah Mills November 10, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 10, 2021

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford City Council is set to review the Bear Creek Master Plan in Thursday’s study session.

The city’s Park, Recreation, and Facilities Director, Rich Rosenthal, says the council will review what it ‘can do and should do’ in terms of developing or re-developing public and private property along Bear Creek.

He says this includes 7.5 miles of creek frontage in the city limits.

“The question for council is, you know, is this still a relevant, worthwhile plan? And if so, what projects that the city can influence are fit within council goals and the community vision process?” He said.

He says the original master plan included 66 different projects.

The long term plan for Bear Creek Park was last updated in 2003.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Mariah Mills
Mariah Mills
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.