Medford City Council set to review Bear Creek Master Plan

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford City Council is set to review the Bear Creek Master Plan in Thursday’s study session.

The city’s Park, Recreation, and Facilities Director, Rich Rosenthal, says the council will review what it ‘can do and should do’ in terms of developing or re-developing public and private property along Bear Creek.

He says this includes 7.5 miles of creek frontage in the city limits.

“The question for council is, you know, is this still a relevant, worthwhile plan? And if so, what projects that the city can influence are fit within council goals and the community vision process?” He said.

He says the original master plan included 66 different projects.

The long term plan for Bear Creek Park was last updated in 2003.