Medford is ranked the 7th best-performing small city in the U.S.

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Milken Institute ranked Medford the 7th best-performing small city in the nation.
The study ranks U.S. cities on how well they create and sustain jobs, as well as economic growth.
Travel Medford says tourism continues to increase in the area year after year.
“The lodging industry is one of those industries that continues to grow, supply is up 3.5% this year. We have anywhere between four and five hotel developments in Medford right now that are in progress,” said Eli Matthews, vice president of Travel Medford.
Matthews says travel at the Medford Airport is up 8% and expects 1.1 million passengers this year.
