Home
Two local Chihuahuas adopted together

Two local Chihuahuas adopted together

Local News Regional Top Stories , , , ,

PHOENIX, Ore. — Two local Chihuahuas, Duke and Wiggles have been adopted.

You might remember the pair from a story Tuesday on NBC5 News. They were surrendered to Jackson County Animal Services by their owners, after they didn’t get along with the family’s new puppy. The organization didn’t want to separate the boys because they grew up together.

Yesterday a California woman ‘sponsored’ the pair, paying for their adoption fees, so someone could get the Chihuahuas for free.

After watching our story last night, a couple from Central Point officially adopted the boys as a pair Wednesday.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »