Two local Chihuahuas adopted together

PHOENIX, Ore. — Two local Chihuahuas, Duke and Wiggles have been adopted.
You might remember the pair from a story Tuesday on NBC5 News. They were surrendered to Jackson County Animal Services by their owners, after they didn’t get along with the family’s new puppy. The organization didn’t want to separate the boys because they grew up together.
Yesterday a California woman ‘sponsored’ the pair, paying for their adoption fees, so someone could get the Chihuahuas for free.
After watching our story last night, a couple from Central Point officially adopted the boys as a pair Wednesday.
