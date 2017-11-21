Home
About 70 feral cats abandoned in Phoenix home

Phoenix, Ore.- About 70 feral cats were abandoned at a home in Phoenix after the former residents were evicted.

The homeowners have been informed about the situation. They called their lawyer who, in turn, contacted Dan Meyer, a nuisance wildlife trapper.

“Honestly I’ve never seen anything as bad as this,” Meyer said.

Meyer found the cats locked inside with some dealing with serious medical issues.

“No animal should live like this,” he said. “No animal should be left in a house to starve.”

Meyer has been at the house almost every day for the past week trying to help the cats the best he can. He’s even bought pet food to try to keep them fed.

“I’ve been coming down here and feeding them every other day out of my own pocket,” he said.

Meyer said he’s having a hard time getting help for the cats. Local shelters are either full or can’t take feral cats. He and the home’s owner are continuing to work on a solution.

