Medford man runs in Boston marathon

Boston, Mass. – Medford man and avid runner is in Massachusetts. Ahead of the Boston marathon, Gregorio Alegria is originally from mexico but moved to the states almost 25 years ago.
He’s been living in Oregon for the past ten years, and actually started running in 2002 when he participated in Pear Blossom’s annual 5K with his son.
Though he’s sad he’s missing out on the Pear Blossom run this year, he’s excited to run his second Boston marathon. He’s hoping to beat out last years time of three hours and thirty minutes.
“In life I always have what I have done for myself, and what I always share with a lot of people is that in life to reach something big or something good you gotta work for it and you gotta earn it,” he said.
Alegria’s wife and daughter traveled with him to Boston so they could cheer him on during Monday’s big race.