Smudge pot stroll draws fierce competition

Medford, Ore. – Fourteen restaurants will compete against each other for votes to win the coveted smudge pot trophy, but the reigning champion isn’t ready to give up their smudge pot trophy.
The smudge pot stroll is sold out again this year, and the competition is in it’s tenth year at the pear blossom festival and vendors are ready to compete for the trophy.
“It actually gets the word out that food trucks are kind of cool and creative and you know we’re fun to eat at,” said Wok Star Food Truck Owner, Russell Evans
Food trucks aren’t the only ones in the competition, but wok star food truck has been competing for several years, they won the people’s choice award two years ago, the overall trophy last year and this year they’re going for gold again
“We take it pretty seriously, we’re trying to win it again,” he said.
Similar to something you would see on “Iron chef”, the restaurants have to compose a dish out of five ingredients. This year it’s Risotto, Sun dried cherries, Pasilla peppers, Coconut milk and coffee. Participants then vote for their favorite dish, and Wok Star thinks they came up with something special.
“A crispy risotto ball topped with cherriyaki sauce on top of a braised pork belly on top of a rub. ”
They are excited to see the strollers this year, but Wok Star says they’re in it to win it.
“Another trophy on the shelf, it’ll be our fourth.”
The winner of the competition will be announced tomorrow at the street fair.