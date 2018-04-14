Home
Smudge pot stroll draws fierce competition

Smudge pot stroll draws fierce competition

Local Top Stories , , , , , , , , , , ,

Medford, Ore. – Fourteen restaurants will compete against each other for votes to win the coveted smudge pot trophy, but the reigning champion isn’t ready to give up their smudge pot trophy.

The smudge pot stroll is sold out again this year, and the competition is in it’s tenth year at the pear blossom festival and vendors are ready to compete for the trophy.

“It actually gets the word out that food trucks are kind of cool and creative and you know we’re fun to eat at,” said Wok Star Food Truck Owner, Russell Evans

Food trucks aren’t the only ones in the competition, but wok star food truck has been competing for several years, they won the people’s choice award two years ago, the overall trophy last year and this year they’re going for gold again

“We take it pretty seriously, we’re trying to win it again,” he said.

Similar to something you would see on “Iron chef”, the restaurants have to compose a dish out of five ingredients. This year it’s Risotto, Sun dried cherries, Pasilla peppers, Coconut milk and coffee. Participants then vote for their favorite dish, and Wok Star thinks they came up with something special.

“A crispy risotto ball topped with cherriyaki sauce on top of a braised pork belly on top of a rub. ”

They are excited to see the strollers this year, but Wok Star says they’re in it to win it.

“Another trophy on the shelf, it’ll be our fourth.”

The winner of the competition will be announced tomorrow at the street fair.

Devin Gooden

Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.

She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.

When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics