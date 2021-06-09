Home
Medford native and professional golfer Dylan Wu qualifies for his first 2021 PGA U.S. Open

ROCKVILLE, MD — Medford native and professional golfer Dylan Wu, punched his ticket to his first PGA U.S. Open tournament during a qualifying event Monday.

The 24-year-old  graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 2014. He later went on to play college golf at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

Wu competes in the Korn Ferry division. He finished with a total of 137 points at the 36 hole sectional tournament in Rockville.

Wu tells KOBI he’s excited to play in a tournament he grew up watching.

A follow up story and interview will be posted prior to the start of the US Open – which is scheduled to begin next Thursday Jun 17th until the 20th.

