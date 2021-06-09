City of Talent releases newest online evacuation maps

TALENT, Ore. — The City of Talent is preparing for the worst ahead of fire season.
8 months after the Almeda Fire ripped through southern Oregon, the city has posted the newest evacuation maps online.
The city says the interactive map is intended to help residents and businesses prepare for an evacuation during an emergency. The map has 9 different zones with neighborhood exit routes.
The city encourages people to familiarize themselves with the map.
The online tool also provides evacuation checklists which are available in both English and Spanish.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.