Medford native, St. Mary’s grad Dylan Wu gearing up to make PGA debut at US Open Thursday

SAN DIEGO — Medford’s own Dylan Wu, is preparing to making his PGA debut at the U.S. Open this Thursday.
Wu, 24, is currently on the Korn Ferry Tour. Its a mostly developmental league just below the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA). He qualified for the U.S. Open after coming in second at a tournament in Maryland on June 7th.
“I never played in the US Open before and yeah I’m really excited for it,” Wu told NBC5. “Last year I had a chance to qualify for the US Open and I barely missed it, so this was little bit of redemption.”
RELATED STORY: Medford native and professional golfer Dylan Wu qualifies for his first 2021 PGA U.S. Open
Wu graduated from St. Mary’s in 2014, before finishing his academic studies at Northwestern University just outside of Chicago. He was named All-American three times during his collegiate career.
Wu’s father introduced him to the sport when he was a kid. The first golf tournament Wu ever watched, was the US Open at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.
Now, 12 years later, he’ll be there on center stage.
“To be able to play in a tournament with the best players in the world, is always an honor.” said Wu.
Wu is scheduled to tee off at 2:45 Thursday afternoon. The tournament will be aired live on NBC.
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]