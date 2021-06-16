Rogue Creamery wins national award for sustainability

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.-Southern Oregon’s Rogue Creamery is being nationally recognized with an award.
The creamery was just announced the winner of the u-s dairy sustainability award for outstanding dairy processing and manufacturing. This recognizes them as one of the top sustainable producers in the country.
Some of the creamery’s efforts include installing solar panels, reducing packaging waste, and creating an employee commuter program.
“To be recognized for that effort, not just creating the world’s best cheese, but doing so in a way that is mindful of our community and future is really meaningful to everyone here at rouge creamery,” said Maguerite Merritt, Cheese Emissary for Rogue Creamery.
Merritt says sustainability and excellent cheese has been part of Rogue Creamery’s mission since its start.
Grace Smith is co-anchor for NBC5 News at 6. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami’s beaches, she’s thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.