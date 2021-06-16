Home
Rogue Creamery wins national award for sustainability

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.-Southern Oregon’s Rogue Creamery is being nationally recognized with an award.

The creamery was just announced the winner of the u-s dairy sustainability award for outstanding dairy processing and manufacturing. This recognizes them as one of the top sustainable producers in the country.

Some of the creamery’s efforts include installing solar panels, reducing packaging waste, and creating an employee commuter program.

“To be recognized for that effort, not just creating the world’s best cheese, but doing so in a way that is mindful of our community and future is really meaningful to everyone here at rouge creamery,” said Maguerite Merritt, Cheese Emissary for Rogue Creamery.

Merritt says sustainability and excellent cheese has been part of Rogue Creamery’s mission since its start.

