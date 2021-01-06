Home
Medford offering COVID-19 assistance to small businesses

MEDFORD, Ore. —Some good news for small businesses, the city of Medford announced a new round of COVID-19 funding assistance.

The city says there is $250,000 available in this second round of funding.

To date, the city has provided a total of $500,0000 in financial assistance to small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

“$250,000, you can stretch that to 83 businesses, we feel that that was the right thing to do, we set the bar there, set the criteria fairly low,” says Tim D’Alessandro, Ward 2 councilmember.

The online application is available beginning this Friday.

To find out if your business qualifies, visit cityofmedford.org.

