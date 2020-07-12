Medford Police arrest 18-year-old they say stabbed and killed homeless man

MEDFORD, Ore. — An 18-year-old man is under arrest after police say he stabbed and killed another man.
Medford Police says it arrested 18-year-old Ethan Gabriel Guitierrez for a homicide that occurred around 3 a.m.
It happened in a field behind Albertson’s near Ross Lane.
MPD says it found a 48-year-old homeless man with several stab wounds.
Police say paramedics attempted life saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.
The name of the victim is not being released.
The investigation is ongoing.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.