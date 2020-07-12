Home
Medford Police arrest 18-year-old they say stabbed and killed homeless man

MEDFORD, Ore. — An 18-year-old man is under arrest after police say he stabbed and killed another man.

Medford Police says it arrested 18-year-old Ethan Gabriel Guitierrez for a homicide that occurred around 3 a.m.

It happened in a field behind Albertson’s near Ross Lane.

MPD says it found a 48-year-old homeless man with several stab wounds.

Police say paramedics attempted life saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

The name of the victim is not being released.

The investigation is ongoing.

