Medford Police ‘close’ to making arrests following shooting at Fichtner-Mainwaring Park

The Medford Police Department says around 8:30 last Tuesday, shots were fired in the parking lot of Fichtner-Mainwaring Park in south Medford.
One man was unconscious after being shot in the head. He’s in serious, but stable condition, at a Portland hospital.
Two other shooting victims went to Medford hospitals.
Detectives believe everyone involved knew each other and was engaged in a dispute. Evidence at the scene indicated there were multiple rounds fired by multiple weapons.
MPD says the investigation is ongoing and plans on making arrests soon.
It says there’s no other updates on the case at this time.
