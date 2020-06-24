Medford Police say woman is stealing signs, asks public for help identifying person

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police is asking the community for help identifying a person, who they say is stealing ‘Boycott Circle K’ signs from people’s yards.
MPD posted a video asking for anyone to reach out if they recognize the woman in it.
The video shows a dark SUV pull up to a sign, where a woman hops out, grabs it and speeds off.
Medford Police say it’s not just this one incident, they say they have received several reports about the stolen signs.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.