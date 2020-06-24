Home
Medford Police say woman is stealing signs, asks public for help identifying person

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police is asking the community for help identifying a person, who they say is stealing ‘Boycott Circle K’ signs from people’s yards.

MPD posted a video asking for anyone to reach out if they recognize the woman in it.

The video shows a dark SUV pull up to a sign, where a woman hops out, grabs it and speeds off.

Medford Police say it’s not just this one incident, they say they have received several reports about the stolen signs.

