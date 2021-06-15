Home
Medford S.D., ACCESS aims to tackle food insecurity through food drives in Jackson County

Medford S.D., ACCESS aims to tackle food insecurity through food drives in Jackson County

Local Top Stories , ,

MEDFORD, Ore — Medford School District and ACCESS are working to tackle food insecurity, after reporting a spike in the need of food for families throughout Jackson County within the past year.

ACCESS provides meals to about one in five families throughout Jackson County. It distributed about 65,000 emergency boxes over the past year through its food pantries.

The organization notes that donations typically drop during the summer – where its often most needed.

“We saw huge swings in the need for food assistance,” Kellie Battaglia, advancement director with ACCESS, said. “This is the time of the year where things slow down. A lot of people aren’t necessarily thinking in terms of charitable gifts.” 

Medford School District opened up its summer meals program for all students, including children not enrolled.

Breakfast and Lunch are available Monday through Thursday for anyone between the ages of 1-18.

“An adult can pick up several meals for students in their families, and they can even pick up food for their neighbors,” Natalie Hurd, Communications Specialist with Medford School District said. “We recognize that hunger has no borders. We are honored to offer that to families, and we know that it can be a real life saver for some.” 

Donations for ACCESS can be made here: ACCESS – Build Community

Medford School District’s meal plan is listed below or can be found here: Free Summer Meals! 

When: Monday – Thursday 11:15 – 11:45 am

Schools: North Medford High School, Abraham Lincoln Elementary, Hoover Elementary, Jacksonville Elementary, Jackson Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, McLoughlin Middle School, South Medford High School

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »