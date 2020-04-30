Millions of dollars going to local small businesses in latest round of loans

Medford, Ore –The second round of federal loans for small businesses rolled out last week and banks are already seeing hundreds of applications.
People’s Bank in Medford says it received a total of 358 applications for loans through the federal Payment Protection Program or PPP.
150 of those applications were left over after money ran out on the first round of loans.
Lenders say even more applications are expected as independent contractors, gig workers and sole-proprietors are now eligible.
“The entertainment industry, hotels, restaurants, virtually all of our industry segments, I can’t think of a one that hasn’t approached us and we haven’t been able to help,” said Julia Beattie, Chief Lending Officer at People’s Bank.
People’s Bank says so far it’s loaned nearly $23 million in this round of small business loans, and almost $100 million total.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.