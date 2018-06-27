MPD: Buying/selling/trading marijuana online is illegal

Medford, Ore. — Medford Police Department is issuing a warning about purchasing and selling marijuana through Facebook Marketplace or any other online source. This all comes after Medford Police received questions about whether or not it was legal to sell cannabis through the Facebook for a “donation.”
Now, Medford Police is shooting down those rumors, saying it is illegal – and it will get you in a lot of trouble if you choose to do it. Police said while it’s labeled donations on Facebook Marketplace, it’s still financial consideration and against the law. It said buying it off the internet through Facebook, Craigslist, etc. will simply land you a meeting with local law enforcement.
“When we see it being advertised on these websites for anybody to see including us, they’re either not aware of the law of they don’t care about the law,” said Lieutenant Mike Budreau, Medford Police Department.
Medford Police is also reminding people, exchanging marijuana for property is also illegal and vice-versa. Police said if you’re caught trying to sell or exchange marijuana online, you may face criminal misdemeanor charges. Depending on the situation, you may even face a felony.
