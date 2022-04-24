Witnesses describe ‘scary’ shooting at Rogue Valley Mall Saturday night

MEDFORD, Ore — Medford Police are actively investigating a shooting late Saturday night, that left one person injured with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police were called to the east section of the Rogue Valley Mall near Bed Bath and Beyond around 10:23 p.m. Detectives did not indicate what led up to the shooting or the severity of the injuries the victim suffered.

Several evidence markers were shown at the scene, but the number of gunshots fired is currently unknown.

A suspect is not in custody at this time according to MPD. There was a carnival being held in the parking lot around the time of the shooting, but is not included in the investigation.

“The carnival really isn’t involved in the scene even though that was occurring at the time,” Sgt. Joshua Shielder, Medford Police Department, said. “This is going to be an active investigation over the next few days.”

One woman described the frantic scene as many ran to escape at the time.

“My husband called me and I could hear lots of screaming and chaos,” One witness told NBC5. “He told me there was shots being fired at the carnival… It was the scariest call of my life.”

This remains a developing story and more details will be updated on this article as it emerges.