MPD investigating shots fired near elementary school

 MEDFORD, Ore. — Police are investigating a possible shooting near Howard Elementary School that happened late Monday night.

Medford police say they received reports of shots being fired in the area just after midnight.

Police say when they arrived no one was around, but they did find shell casings on the ground.

“Based on witness accounts, there was a disturbance before the shots were fired, they heard yelling, there were several cars there and the shots were fired and basically everybody fled,” said Lieutenant Mike Budreau.

Lieutenant Budreau is asking anyone with video surveillance in the area to check their videos for suspicious activity.

