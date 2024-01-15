Mt. Ashland closes again due to technical difficulties

Posted by Maximus Osburn January 14, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – Mt. Ashland Ski Area remained closed after continuous power outages.

On Saturday (1/13/2024), the power went out around 2 p.m. and the ski area was closed early.

Visitors were given vouchers to use at another day.

But on Sunday (1/14/2024), the electrical problems continued.

According to their Facebook, more technical difficulties occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Staff say that Pacific Power crews are working on restoring power.

They are unsure when they will reopen, but to stay updated you can visit their website.

Maximus Osburn
