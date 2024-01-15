Mt. Ashland closes again due to technical difficulties

MEDFORD, Ore. – Mt. Ashland Ski Area remained closed after continuous power outages.

On Saturday (1/13/2024), the power went out around 2 p.m. and the ski area was closed early.

Visitors were given vouchers to use at another day.

But on Sunday (1/14/2024), the electrical problems continued.

According to their Facebook, more technical difficulties occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Staff say that Pacific Power crews are working on restoring power.

They are unsure when they will reopen, but to stay updated you can visit their website.

