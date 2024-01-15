Former OSU president passes away at 95

Posted by Maximus Osburn January 14, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. -On Thursday (1/11/2024), a former OSU president passed away at the age of 95.

John V. Byrne served as OSU’s 12th president, from 1984 to 1995.

OSU staff credit him with much of the institution’s success.

Byrne oversaw expansions and renovations to the campus and established more than 30 new degrees and certificates.

He retired in 1996 but continued to be involved in events.

He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

