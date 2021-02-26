Multiple Jackson County inmates test positive for COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office released information Thursday night regarding a COVID-19 outbreak.
The Sheriff’s Office says several adults in custody who share a housing unit were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
The jail medical staff offered tests to the 11 individuals, ten of them opted for the test.
On Wednesday, the jail medical staff found out all ten were positive for COVID-19. It’s presumed the 11th inmate also has the same illness.
We’re told the inmates offenses range from rape, sex abuse, and federal holds.
The Sheriff’s office says it immediately implemented additional protocols to limit the spread. It says contact tracing is underway, to determine the possible source of the infection.
NBC5 News is told all involved adults in custody have been quarantined in place and are being monitored by the medical staff. Law enforcement says the inmates symptoms are currently minor and are being treated within the facility.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.