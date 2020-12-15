Mysterious letters claimed by Medford business owner

JACKSONVILLE, Ore.– A Medford man and local business owner says he’s written over 50 uplifting letters… And then left them around the rogue valley.
He asked for his identity to remain anonymous, but said he wants to explain why he left dozens of letters around the area.
“It started with one where I was just with my dog, and I started writing, I left it on a bench, forgot about it, came back and it was gone. Now I realize there were a lot of things I wrote down that made me feel vulnerable.”
He says the writing has served as a therapeutic device after facing a sudden separation from a loved one.
“It was about memories or things that I wanted to say about this person.”
But now, he says he believes his writing can help anyone who needs words of kindness or motivation through a tough time.
“Some are for giving people their own hope, some are discoveries of mine like who has the best tortillas in Medford. Also, just letting people know to not take things for granted.”
He’s in the local food industry and he says his business has been involved in many charitable actions this fall such as feeding Almeda fire victims at the Jackson County Expo.
He says writing the uplifting letters for whoever comes across them brings him that same joy.
“It really hit me for a few days and then I was like wow actually this feels really good.”
The man says his letters have been left behind at sites where he shared special memories with his partner, or places of significance to him.
He lists Crater Lake, Jacksonville, the coast, and even Lake Tahoe.
He says he doesn’t know how long the writing will continue for, but he says his time reflecting about his life will always be valuable to him.
“Everything I’m going through right now; people could lock themselves in a room, they could give up on themselves, I’m not giving up on myself.”
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.