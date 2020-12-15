COVID vaccine update

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – With one coronavirus vaccination already in mass distribution, the FDA is expected to provide emergency authorization for a second vaccine, this one made by Moderna. It could happen by the end of the week.
The good news is the vaccine appears to be 94 percent effective, it also requires two doses. But not only seems to block the symptoms, it seems to also block the infection. So that could be very good news in terms of ensuring that somebody does not get the symptoms themselves but does not shed the virus to somebody else.
All of this as the Pfizer vaccine continues to roll out nationwide with 2.9 million doses this week and another 4.5 million expected to be authorized for rollout on Friday and into the weekend.
We are now in a situation where we’ve got a lot of doses of vaccine rolling across the country over the next week or so. They anticipate by the end of January we could have 50 million doses already in the arms of people nationwide, 100 million people having had been vaccinated by the end of February and, by that point, probably four vaccines in circulation between four different pharmaceutical companies.
Tuesday marks day two of the mass rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, taking aim at medical workers nationwide, and then on Monday they will start with 1,100 nursing homes across the country.