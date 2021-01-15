National reserve of COVID vaccine is reportedly non-existent

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown wants answers from the Trump administration after learning there won’t be a national distribution of coronavirus vaccines next week.
Governor Brown released the following statement on the morning of Friday, January 15:
“Last night, I received disturbing news, confirmed to me directly by General Perna of Operation Warp Speed: States will not be receiving increased shipments of vaccines from the national stockpile next week, because there is no federal reserve of doses.
“I am demanding answers from the Trump Administration. I am shocked and appalled that they have set an expectation on which they could not deliver, with such grave consequences.
“This is a deception on a national scale. Oregon’s seniors, teachers, and all of us were depending on the promise of Oregon’s share of the federal reserve of vaccines being released to us.”
The news is a major setback for vaccine distribution, as Oregon planned to expand efforts to seniors and teachers.
Governor Brown will hold a press briefing at 2:00 p.m. Friday. Members of the public can view the conference here: https://youtu.be/3YRFvO7DFP8