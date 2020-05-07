Home
Natural gas “Flare Out” rescheduled after complaints from Grants Pass neighbors

Grants Pass, Ore — Routine maintenance on a gas line in Grants Pass is rescheduled after creating a headache for nearby residents.

Earlier this week ‘Williams Companies’ which own the line began a “flare out” to clear the natural gas line on Jones Creek Road.

The company has to burn leftover gas in the line before they can do any work on the line.

Residents nearby say they were shocked when enormous flames shot out of the facility, and say it was loud enough to shake their homes.

“12 and a half hours we were subjected to that deafening noise… mind boggling, that’s a good word for it, mind boggling to try and listen to it,” said Joe Cook who lives in the area.

We spoke to Williams Companies which says they stopped the burn until new, quieter and more efficient equipment can be put in place. They hope to restart maintenance next week with little inconvenience to the surrounding residents.

