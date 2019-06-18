Home
New body scanner at JaCo Jail detects contraband

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A new piece of technology will help staff at the Jackson County Jail more easily detect contraband.

Jail staff said with the opioid epidemic, they’ve seen an increase in contraband. In recent years, they even found a loaded gun inside a person.

The new scanner will detect any contraband on a person when they’re lodged at the jail, whether that’s drugs or weapons, which will eliminate the cavity search portion of a strip search.

Staff are being trained on the new technology and it should be up and running sometime soon.

