New body scanner at JaCo Jail detects contraband

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — A new piece of technology will help staff at the Jackson County Jail more easily detect contraband.
Jail staff said with the opioid epidemic, they’ve seen an increase in contraband. In recent years, they even found a loaded gun inside a person.
The new scanner will detect any contraband on a person when they’re lodged at the jail, whether that’s drugs or weapons, which will eliminate the cavity search portion of a strip search.
Staff are being trained on the new technology and it should be up and running sometime soon.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).