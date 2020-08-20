New COVID-19 cases slow in Klamath County after early summer spike

Klamath Falls, Ore — Klamath County was once at the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis in Southern Oregon, since then the County is now seeing a dramatic reduction in new cases.
“Once one of us has known someone who had COVID I think that makes us a little keener to keep on guard to keep things safe,” said Valeree Lane with Klamath County Public Health.
5 months since the first positive cases of COVID-19 in our area, Southern Oregon counties are still fighting to control the virus.
“Hopefully we’re not going to see any more spikes, we didn’t have a big spike after 4th of July, we have Labor Day coming up, so that’s going to be another tell-tale time,” said Lane.
Valeree Lane with Klamath County Public Health says after a major spike in cases and two deaths at the beginning of summer, new cases have slowed.
“Last week we had 56 people that were a part of that free testing day all of those tests I believe have already come through, we have not had a huge spike in new numbers,” said Lane.
In fact, The situation in Klamath County was so dire, at one point in June there were more reported cases in Klamath County than in Jackson County, despite having less than a third of the population.
“People right at the time summer was just beginning, had in their mind that they were tired of being indoors, they wanted to get out, they wanted to see their friends. And what we found is even though you’re not symptomatic, you can still spread the virus to other people.”
Lane believes the community is taking the virus more seriously and active testing measures have brought more awareness to rural areas of the County, even as far away as Crescent in northern Klamath County.
“Being able to get out to the smaller towns also ensures that people who aren’t able to get to Klamath Falls, can get tested.”
Ultimately, Lane says it’s up to the residents of southern Oregon and Northern California to do their best to stop the spread.
“We really do have the ability to affect someone else’s health. I don’t wear a mask for my health. I wear a mask for your health.”
Lane also says the more information you can provide to contact tracers, the better protected your community will be.
The information you share with contact tracers is covered by HIPAA privacy laws.
