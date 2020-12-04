New COVID-19 restaurant restrictions

ASHLAND, Ore. — The statewide freeze is over, but COVID-19 restrictions continue for counties across southern Oregon.
New rules are now in place across almost all of southern Oregon, who are in the state’s extreme category.
Among the changes, restaurants and bars will be limited to outdoor dining only, with a maximum of six people, or two households per table.
Capacity is also limited to 50 people, and they must close by 11 p.m. Greenleaf Restaurant in Ashland is adjusting the way it serves its customers.
They say, its outdoor patio is usually closed from October to March, but this year, is different, ” The fact that we have this space available to us right now, for how ever much longer we have it, is definitely helpful.”
Restaurants can also continue to offer takeout and delivery options.
