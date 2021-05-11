New details about downtown Medford apartment complexes

MEDFORD, Ore. – We’re learning new information about plans to convert Medford hotels into long-term housing.
NBC5 News previously reported about Portland-area real estate company Fortify Holdings’ purchase of the Inn at the Commons on Riverside and the Ramada Inn on Biddle. The firm plans to turn dozens of units into apartments.
Sean Keys, the founder of Fortify Holdings, told the downtown Medford association Tuesday the majority of the work will take place over the next 24 months. Ten units will be renovated at a time.
The Rogue Valley’s faced a housing crisis for years. It only got worse after thousands of people were displaced by the Almeda Fire.
Keys was also asked about the company’s plans for the Inn At The Commons conference center. He said right now nothing has been discussed.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.