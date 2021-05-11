Home
Cal OES provides dozens with fire relief housing

MEDFORD, Ore.– The California office of emergency services is announcing a new milestone in its fire relief efforts.

Cal OES said on Monday, it’s found a place to live for dozens of wildfire survivors.

Teaming up with FEMA, the department says a total of 50 survivors from wildfires last year in Butte and Siskiyou County are getting mobile homes.

It says it’s also received an extension for it’s direct housing program through this September.

