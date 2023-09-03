New donut shop in Central Point

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new donut shop opened up in Central Point today.

Mochi Donut House is right on South Front Street, in the Dollar Tree shopping center.

Here, you can find gluten free donuts that cross traditional American Donuts with Japanese Mochi, in the batter.

They say it gives the donuts a bouncy, chewy texture.

They have several flavors and toppings like chocolate and ‘fruity pebbles’ with more to come.

And staff tell us Oregonians are loving it already, they were sold out within hours!

One of the owners, Mike Gardner said, “we’re limited on space in there with one fryer and the kitchen size we have, with the square footage we have here so we can only crank out so many donuts.” The other owner, Matt Misener said, “we had to put a sign up because people were still coming in and unfortunately, we just had nothing to supply them with, because we were not anticipating selling out in the middle of the day when we were going to open for a couple more hours.”

Mochi donut house also has other items like coffee and boba tea served all day.

They will be open Thursdays to Mondays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

