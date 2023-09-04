SOGC: tournament for some, family tradition for others

Posted by Maximus Osburn September 3, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – Tomorrow is the last day of the Southern Oregon Golf Championships and marks an end to not only the tournament but also a family reunion for many.

For those like the Dixon family, the SOGC is a family tradition.

Ron Dixon first played in the SOGC over 50 years ago, in 1967.

He says he hasn’t missed a year outside the few times it’s been closed.

He’s been taking his two sons since they were in college and 25 years later, they all still play to this day.

In fact, the two Dixon brothers have had to go head-to-head in the tournament in the past but say that they always just focus on improving their golf game and having fun.

Ron Dixon said, “when I first started playing golf [with them], took them a lot of years before they ever beat me but once they did, I didn’t have a chance.’

His son, Kevin Dixon said, “it’s an opportunity to get to play with my dad. My dad’s 83 [years old] and we both play with him all the time. The whole fam comes up so it’s a lot of fun.

The family says that it’s a tradition they don’t plan to break anytime soon.

The tournament wraps up tomorrow, where champions across all divisions will be crowned.

Maximus Osburn
