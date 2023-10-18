New look on main street for drivers and bikers

MEDFORD, Ore. – You may have noticed the changes on Main Street, in Downtown Medford.

It’s a part of a plan that was developed years ago, to make Downtown Medford more visitor friendly.

The biggest changes are from Bear Creek to Oakdale Avenue.

It started with the street being repaved in the summer.

The street is now transitioning from three lanes to two, making room for bike lanes.

There’s also a planned bike roundabout by Bear Creek, just south of Hawthorne Park.

Interest groups told City Council that this would benefit downtown businesses and tourism.

Medford Public Work’s John Vial said, “[it’s] a place that people want to go to, than a place that people want to drive through. And so those studies have indicated this is one of the ways to do it, by eliminating a travel lane and adding bike lanes to make the place more accessible and friendly to ride and walk.”

This is just one of the changes the city plans on making to Downtown Medford.

They are planning on doing something similar to Riverside Avenue, adding bike lanes, except they will not eliminate any lanes on that street.

Some of the final stripes on Main Street will be installed this week.

