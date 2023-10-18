Proposed 230-unit apartment plan in Ashland withdrawn

MEDFORD, Ore. – A housing development that included 230 units in Ashland, was withdrawn this month.

It’s a huge blow to a city looking for more housing.

38 of those 230 units were affordable housing units.

The plans were approved by the city but a local land- use advocacy non-profit, brought forward some concerns.

The Grand Terrace Apartments was proposed to be built alongside highway 99, in the northwest region of the city.

It was an attractive idea to city leaders, because of its price points, for Ashland residents.

But the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals or LUBA, had concerns about the parking requirements and the size of the affordable housing units, being too small.

After these appeals, the developers chose to withdraw the project that was first proposed back in 2019.

We spoke with the mayor of Ashland, she says that it was a shock to see the withdrawal and hopes the plan can be modified and re-proposed.

Mayor Tonya Graham said, “we need the housing that grand terrace was going to provide in our community, and so anytime that we can see a large development that can help us move forward with our housing goals. We want to do what we can to support it, particularly if it’s going to make housing available for our lower-income and even middle-income people in Ashland.”

Mayor Graham says that new state legislation has changed the requirement for parking, so the Grand Terrace Apartments actually don’t violate it anymore.

That would leave only the size of the affordable housing units as needing modification.

It’s not confirmed yet whether the developers will re-submit an application to correct any violations.

We'll keep you updated on any developments.

