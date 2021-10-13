Home
New mental health and sobering center opens in Klamath Falls

New mental health and sobering center opens in Klamath Falls

Health News Local News Top Stories , , , ,

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A new health center in Klamath Falls aims to help people suffering from mental health and addiction challenges.

Klamath Basin Behavioral Health and Sky Lakes Medical Center today officially launched The Link Access Center, a collaborative behavioral health and sobering center in Klamath Falls.

It is designed to remove barriers to engaging in local behavioral health services. Collaboration at the new facility also includes staffing and operations support from The Klamath Tribes to ensure culturally responsive practice services for the Tribal community.

Mental health professionals staff The Link Access Center and offer new client intakes, crisis walk-in response, alcohol and drug assessments, case management, peer support, community resource referrals, and Oregon Health Plan enrollment.

The Link Access Center is now open and offers walk-in behavioral health services 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and voluntary sobering services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It is located at 1501 Foster Ave., on the Klamath Works campus.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »