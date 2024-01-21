New Oregon Wine Board executive director

Posted by Maximus Osburn January 20, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Wine Board is welcoming some new faces, including a new executive director with local ties.

On February 1st Gina Bianco will begin her new role as its executive director.

She was previously the executive director of the Rogue Valley Vintners Association.

In this position she will manage staff, oversee the board’s budget and connect with wine businesses across the state.

The board says that she will create plans to up tourism while mitigating downturn effects.

Maximus Osburn
