New round of layoffs due to smoke at OSF

Ashland, Ore — Despite clearing skies the impact of this summer’s smoke and haze continues to be felt.
The hard hit Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced layoffs following millions in lost revenue over the summer.
“We as a community as a region depend so much on tourism, so when you’re making the news for bad air quality, that hits us all,” said Julie Cortez, Communications Manager with Oregon Shakespeare Festival.
After the longest recorded stretch of unhealthy air due to wildfire smoke, the impact on the Oregon Shakespeare Festival is becoming more clear.
“We take our responsibility in this community as an economic engine incredibly seriously and we have to make decisions that are difficult ones for long term sustainability,” said Cortez.
The Festival’s season isn’t even over yet, but after nearly $2 million in lost revenue, OSF let go of more than a dozen employees.
“Last year towards the end of the season, 7 people did have their positions eliminated. This year we have eliminated 16 positions and one other positions did have their hours reduced,” said Cortez.
Cortez says the positions covered all areas of the Festival, excluding actresses and actors, who are under contract.
“These were decisions by our leadership about the needs right now and in the future for this organization.”
A decision Cortez says had to be made, in anticipation of a hazy future.
“It is hard, it’s hard for all of us, we’re a pretty close knit community at OSF, it has not been a happy week in that regard,” she said.
Oregon Shakespeare Festival is reaching out for help. You can find out more information about the ‘OSF Rising’ program at https://www.osfashland.org/en/osf-rising.aspx
OSF will get some help from the State after the devastating fire season.
In a meeting in Ashland between local businesses and Governor Kate Brown, the Governor announced a $70,000 to provide improved air filtration and HVAC systems at Oregon Shakespeare Festival next year.
The money was made available through the ‘Governor’s Strategic Reserve’ fund.
