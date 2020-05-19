Home
No fires from weekend lightning

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley got some much needed rain over the weekend, but it brought with it some lightning to the area.

The Southwest District of the Oregon Department of Forestry says it saw about 24 lightning strikes hit Jackson County. Four hit Josephine County.

Thankfully, ODF says none of those strikes resulted in smoke or fire.

“We’re in a real good pattern right now with having much cooler days, getting some good rain,” said Brian Ballou.

Ballou says he hopes the cool weather can continue so we won’t get any fires early in the season.

