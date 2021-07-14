No signs of slowing down, 94-year-old purchases new Harley Davidson

MEDFORD, Ore. —Employees at D&S Harley Davidson say they saw something this week they’ve never seen before. A 94-year-old purchasing his very own bike.
Harry Howard is adding a 3rd Harley Davidson to his collection. He says age is just a number.
“Just so I cant get to ride that’s the most important thing it doesn’t matter where just so I can go and twist that throttle,” said Howard.
Harry Howard is 94 years young. He shows no signs of slowing down.
“Being out in the wind just to have that power at the twist of a wrist and hear the sound of that thing, feel the surge when it takes off all those things put together is just a great experience,” said Howard.
The southern California native has always had a passion for motorcycles. He’s been riding them since 1949.
“They’re fascinating there’s so much technology incorporated in them and basically they’re just fun to ride,” said Howard.
Howard is a World War 2 and Korean War veteran. He was in high school when world war 2 broke out.
“I was in the merchant marines for 2 years and got married and then I got drafted into the army in 1952 until 1954,” said Howard.
After he served, he worked selling printing presses for 40 years. And then a vacation to Oregon led to his calling the Rogue Valley home.
Owner Terrie Martin saw him eyeing the new bikes at their shop this week.
“He looked at me and said I think when you’re 94 years old you should ride whatever you want and I said yes you should Harry, you should ride whatever you want,” said Martin.
Howard picked up his 2021 street glide Tuesday and was off.
“I can still do this and I’ll keep on until uh we’ll see,” said Howard.
Howard doesn’t know what his next destination is quite yet but I’m sure he’ll get there on his new Harley.
