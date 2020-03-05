Non-profit receives grant for veterans affordable housing development

MEDFORD, Ore. – The State’s Housing Finance Agency has awarded a local non-profit grant money to build more affordable housing properties.
Medford-based Columbia Care services is a non-profit that focuses on helping local veterans fight homelessness. With this recent grant, the organization is able to build 16 new units directed towards veterans who are at risk of homelessness.
“We think it’s the least that we can do to provide veterans. They certainly deserve that at the very least and so much more. And we’re just happy to be involved,” Jennifer Sewitsky, Communications Director for Columbia Cares.
Columbia Cares is meeting later this week to discuss when they will break ground on the project.
If you would like more information, contact Columbia Cares at (541) 858-8170.
