Northern Klamath County homicide investigation

Crescent, Ore. – The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated Thursday morning following a homicide near Crescent.

911 records show that Rex Jones reported a shooting just after 2:30 A.M.

“He was indicating that he had just shot the victim.”  Notes Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello.  “And that the victim was no longer breathing.”

The D.A. says the shooting took place at a property just west of Crescent.  “When they got to the property, a trailer, on Cox Road up in Crescent, Oregon, they found the victim, Russell Sherman Gilbert was deceased.”

Rex Ronald Jones was arrested on charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of meth.

“He was booked up at the Klamath County Jail, arraignment we anticipate will be tomorrow.”  Notes Costello.

The D.A. says she’s not able to discuss what may have sparked the shooting.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is the primary agency on the investigation.

 

