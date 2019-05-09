Northern Klamath County homicide investigation

Crescent, Ore. – The Klamath County Major Crime Team was activated Thursday morning following a homicide near Crescent.
911 records show that Rex Jones reported a shooting just after 2:30 A.M.
“He was indicating that he had just shot the victim.” Notes Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello. “And that the victim was no longer breathing.”
The D.A. says the shooting took place at a property just west of Crescent. “When they got to the property, a trailer, on Cox Road up in Crescent, Oregon, they found the victim, Russell Sherman Gilbert was deceased.”
Rex Ronald Jones was arrested on charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of meth.
“He was booked up at the Klamath County Jail, arraignment we anticipate will be tomorrow.” Notes Costello.
The D.A. says she’s not able to discuss what may have sparked the shooting.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is the primary agency on the investigation.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.