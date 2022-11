ASHLAND, Ore. —November 23rd marks 2 years since the murder of Aiden Ellison.

A vigil was held in his memory at Ashland High School Wednesday.

The 19-year-old black man was shot and killed by 47-year-old, Robert Paul Keegan in the Stratford Inn parking lot.

Keegan is currently facing murder charges but Ashland Police previously told us APD didn’t have sufficient evidence to prove this shooting was a hate crime.

The investigation is still ongoing.