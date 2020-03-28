Home
OHA confirms there are 65 new cases of coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority says there has been another death due to coronavirus.

Oregon’s 13th victim is a 93-year-old man in Yamhill County.

He tested positive on March 18th. He had no known underlying medical conditions.

OHA also says there are 65 new cases.

2 of the new cases are in Jackson County and 1 of the new cases is in Josephine County.

For more information on the cases, visit http://www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

