OHA confirms there are 65 new cases of coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Health Authority says there has been another death due to coronavirus.
Oregon’s 13th victim is a 93-year-old man in Yamhill County.
He tested positive on March 18th. He had no known underlying medical conditions.
OHA also says there are 65 new cases.
2 of the new cases are in Jackson County and 1 of the new cases is in Josephine County.
For more information on the cases, visit http://www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
