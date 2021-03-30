One man in custody after high speed car chase

MEDFORD, Ore. – A police chase ends with a K-9 tackling a suspect in the Rogue Valley.
According to a witness, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were chasing a suspect in a vehicle in West Medford near Hanley Rd. and Ross Lane around 4:30 pm Monday.
“The guy drove into the ditch. All the police surrounded him. Then he got out of the car and started running around the field,” said Grant Caswell, a local 11-year old who witness the event occur.
Caswell told NBC5, exclusively, he saw the suspect get tackled by a police dog and later put in handcuffs.
The driver is currently in custody.
NBC5 News reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for more information, we haven’t heard back.
