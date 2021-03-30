Home
One man in custody after high speed car chase

MEDFORD, Ore. – A police chase ends with a K-9 tackling a suspect in the Rogue Valley.

According to a witness, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were chasing a suspect in a vehicle in West Medford near Hanley Rd. and Ross Lane around 4:30 pm Monday.

“The guy drove into the ditch. All the police surrounded him. Then he got out of the car and started running around the field,” said Grant Caswell, a local 11-year old who witness the event occur.

Caswell told NBC5, exclusively, he saw the suspect get tackled by a police dog and later put in handcuffs.

The driver is currently in custody.

NBC5 News reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for more information, we haven’t heard back.

Stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.

