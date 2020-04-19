Open house scheduled for Oregon 62 and north Medford interchange

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Transportation is planning for the future of north Medford. Plans are in the works right now for the Oregon 62 and north Medford interchange.
ODOT would like to get community feedback on their efforts. As such, an online open-house is scheduled April 20th through the 30th. ODOT says the open house will discuss how to handle growing congestion at the interchange. ODOT says they do not have a construction design or funding identified yet.
If you would like to participate, visit the Open House here between April 20th and the 30th.