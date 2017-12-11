Options for Southern Oregon may have a new Medford location

Medford, Ore.- A new plan is in the works to develop the empty lot near the edge of downtown Medford at the intersection of Central and Beatty Street where the old Lithia Honda used to be.
Options for Southern Oregon bought the two and a half acre lot with a plan, according to the City of Medford, to build a building that would be three stories tall and over 30,000 square feet.
“The zoning there I think accommodates this particular use. I think it was anticipated that something like this would be built there,” Medford City Planner Matt Brinkley says.
The project is up for official review and approval this Friday. Brinkley says things look good for Options for Southern Oregon but overall the building represents something greater, growth in Medford.
“It’s important for people to know that we are seeing a lot of development both residential and with employment,” Brinkley explains.
Brinkley says that 2017 has been a big year for Medford.
“We’ve had one of our more busy years both in the planning and building departments,” Brinkley says.
And he doesn’t see that stopping anytime soon.
“We anticipate that that’s going to continue all the way through next year at least.”
Attempts to reach Options for Southern Oregon were unsuccessful. It’s unknown if the facility will serve as an office space for the organization, or as a mental health counseling center.