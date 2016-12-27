Oregon boasts high snow pack early in the season

Jackson Co., Ore. — Oregon is seeing above normal snow pack for this time of year, and it’s creating a winter wonderland for winter sports enthusiasts.
“I like to go up to the top and go really really fast,” said Desirae Castillo. She and her siblings spent Monday bundled up, and sledding down a fresh dusting of powder.
“We’ve been in the snow pretty much all day,” Castillo said. “I’ve never actually been to the snow.”
The family of five is wearing a lot more layers than they’re used to. Visiting from San Jose, California, the white powder covering Southern Oregon is a major draw.
From sledding to cross country skiing, it’s been a great year for winter sports, and fun. According to meteorologist Dan Weygand, the numbers reflect that.
“For December so far, we’re about 120-percent of normal,” explained Weygand.
At the Medford National Weather Service Office, Weygand monitors how much snow our region accumulates and predicts how much more we can expect.
“The outlook is very good for continuing to build that snow pack right through the winter and into the springtime.”
It’s not just our region seeing an increase.
“It’s been even better a little further north, up into the central and northern Oregon Cascades, they’re more like, 138… 130 to 140-percent of normal.”
A good sign overall, and across the state, that Oregon will continue to stay out of a drought.