The Podium: Shifting gears between sports

It’s hard enough to be at an Olympic level in one sport, let alone two. But there is meaning in finding the compromise of doing different sports in different seasons.

In Day 14’s episode of The Podium, Nathan Crumpton of the American Samoa – who competes in skeleton in the winter and the 100m dash in the summer – describes what it’s like to have to quickly shift between two very different sports, and what he has to give up in each sport in order to do both.

Then, Nordic combined athletes Jared Shumate and Taylor Fletcher join the podcast to discuss their sport, which involves both ski jumping and cross country.

They answer the question: “Is the sum of competing two very different types of sports greater than the parts?”